Homes in a subdivision in McDonough, Georgia, U.S., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Much of the town sits in one of the ZIP codes where iBuyers are most active nationally, selling more than 100 homes last year with about 70% of those houses going to investors.
If you wanted to buy a home in 2021, you probably found it a frustrating experience, rife with a shortage of options, and intense bidding wars. Well? Bad news: So far, things are even hotter in 2022. So what's going on? Where are all the homes disappearing to? Why is there nothing for sale? Why are people happy to place higher and higher bids? On this episode we speak with Mike Simonsen, the CEO and founder of the real estate data provider Altos Research, to explain the acute and long-term trends driving the market.
