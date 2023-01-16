(Bloomberg) -- Invesco Ltd. and Man GLG Plc will take over British discount retailer Matalan Ltd in a deal that will cut the debt of the struggling UK retailer.

A group of funds holding over 70% of the company’s secured notes, also including Napier Park Global Capital and Tresidor Investment Management, will take control of the company next week, according to a statement emailed by Matalan on Monday. The new shareholders will inject up to £100 million ($122 million) of fresh funds to support the company.

As part of the transaction, the company’s debt will be reduced by over 43% to £336 million. The new debt will start maturing in 2027. The takeover comes at the end of a sale process which also saw founder John Hargreaves bidding with Elliott Capital Management.

“Present market conditions are challenging for many retailers, but Matalan is a large and successful business with clear strategic objectives and many compelling growth opportunities,” Invesco on behalf of the group of senior noteholders, said in a separate emailed statement. “Our firm, and the other first lien noteholders who are backing Matalan, have huge confidence in the prospects for the business.”

