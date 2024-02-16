(Bloomberg) -- Invesco Ltd. is expanding its footprint in Japan and other foreign markets, in hopes of seizing on robust foreign demand for high-yielding US corporate bonds and falling hedging costs.

Three-month dollar-hedging costs based on forward contracts for yen-based investors are dropping after reaching their highest levels in more than two decades last fall. And they could fall even further this year as the Federal Reserve starts to cut rates and the Bank of Japan potentially hikes in coming months, according to Matt Brill, head of North America investment-grade credit at the Atlanta-based Invesco, which oversees $1.6 trillion in assets.

Now is a “good time” for Japanese buyers to jump in as hedging costs fall and high yields in the US high-grade market remain relatively high, Brill said. The firm’s U.S. investment grade team has raised over $30 billion out of Japan in the last decade and has been adding clients, including large pension plans and insurance companies, every year, he said.

“If they buy at high yields and then hedging costs fall afterwards, that’s a home run for them,” Brill said after a recent trip to Japan. “They’re kind of trying to time it.” He also sees Taiwan and the Middle East as areas of opportunity for US investment grade fixed income.

“The US IG market continues to grow, liquidity is improving and it’s trading more and more overnight,” Brill said. “We have to continue to spread out and try to continue to gain market share around the globe.”

High bond yields are bolstering demand for the asset class and fueling a record borrowing blitz. Investors added $2.28 billion to short and intermediate investment-grade funds for the week ended Feb. 14, extending the winning streak to nine weeks.

The demand is also reflected in trading volume: About $28.3 billion of high-grade corporate bonds changed hands each day last year on average. That’s the most on record — and it could grow again in 2024.

‘Yield Game’

Additional factors driving demand include easing recession concerns, the prospect of rate cuts in the US, the liquidity that foreign investors can get in the US market and the amount of diversification in corporate credit in the US relative to Japan, Brill said.

“At the end of the day, it’s a yield game and yield investors are focused on yield rather than spread,” he said.

