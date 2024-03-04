(Bloomberg) -- Salla, a Saudi Arabian software startup, raised $130 million from investors including the alternative asset manager Investcorp in what’s likely to be its last funding round ahead of a planned listing.

Sanabil, a unit of the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, and venture capital firm STV also participated in the fundraising, according to a statement from Investcorp. STV had previously backed Salla, which offers software for e-commerce firms to build websites and handle online payments.

Investcorp did the deal through a $500 million fund that’s focused on pre-IPO companies in Saudi Arabia. The company declined to comment on the valuation of Salla or the timing of a potential listing.

Salla is part of the growing number of technology startups in Saudi Arabia that are working toward a public markets debut as investors look to capitalize on the country’s rapid growth and regional stock exchanges look to diversify.

Floward, an online company which delivers flowers and gifts, is working with banks on a potential listing this year, Bloomberg News reported in November, while buy-now-pay-later firm, Tabby, is also planning a stock market listing.

