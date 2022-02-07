(Bloomberg) --

Investec Ltd. has asked its employees in South Africa to get vaccinated or subject themselves to weekly tests as the bank’s staff returns to office.

Investec will require its employees to work at least three days a week from office. If workers aren’t vaccinated they will have to get tested -- at their own expense -- every week to access the workplace, events and client meetings.

“We believe, at this time, that the vaccine is the best mitigation against the virus, and that it ensures a safe environment for all,” Head of People for Investec South Africa, Lesley-Anne Gatter said in a statement.

Many companies in Africa’s most-industrialized nation are mandating workers get vaccinated to return to office. South Africa-based MTN Group Ltd., the continent’s largest wireless carrier, last month said that it’s prepared to fire employees that do not comply. Less than half of the nation’s adult population are fully inoculated.

