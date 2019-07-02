(Bloomberg) -- Investec Ltd. plans to appoint former MTN Group Ltd. executive, Philisiwe Sibiya, and ex-Bank of America Corp. investment banker, Henrietta Baldock, to its board, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The two are poised to replace former South African politician Cheryl Carolus and 83North Ltd. partner Laurel Bowden, who won’t make themselves available for re-election at Investec’s annual general meeting next month, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details aren’t yet public. The newcomers are scheduled to take their seats in August, the person said. Bloomberg has seen a memo on the appointments.

Investec is in the process of splitting its asset management unit from its banking business, a process expected to be completed during its fiscal year through March. Investec didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The bank’s shares gained 1.4% by the close in Johannesburg on Monday, giving it a market value of 92.9 billion rand ($6.6 billion).

Former Chief Executive Officer Stephen Koseff and ex-Managing Director Bernard Kantor, both co-founders of the organization, won’t stand for re-election either but will continue to actively oversee the demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management, according to the lender’s annual report.

Sibiya was the chief financial officer for MTN’s South African business from March 2013 until April 2015, when she took over as chief executive officer of its Cameroon business for almost three years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Baldock was appointed to the board of Legal & General Group Plc in October 2018, and previously worked as the chairwoman of European investment banking for BofA.

