(Bloomberg) -- Investec Plc plans to spin off its asset-management business after a strategic review found there is little synergy with the company’s specialist banking and private wealth-management divisions. The stock rallied the most in nine years.

Investec Asset Management, which oversees 109 billion pounds ($143 billion) across its offices in the U.K., South Africa, Australia and the U.S., will be headed by Hendrik du Toit, Johannesburg- and London-based Investec said in a statement on Friday. The remaining businesses will be headed by Fani Titi.

The plan to separately trade the asset-management business in London with a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange follows a similar step by insurer Old Mutual Plc, which split up its divisions to narrow the discount between the market value of the holding company and underlying assets. Deutsche Bank AG in March also spun off its asset management unit. For Investec, it comes as the founding members get ready hand over to a new set of leaders.

“Our individual businesses are well-positioned strategically, with strong market positions and good prospects,” outgoing Chief Executive Officer Stephen Koseff and Managing Director Bernard Kantor said in the statement. “It is now the right time to demerge and list our asset-management business to support it in the next phase of its development.”

Shares in Investec jumped as much as 13 percent, the biggest increase since March 2009, to 547.60 pence and was trading 12 percent up at 544.20 pence as of 8:09 a.m. in London.

The management of Investec Asset Management will retain their stake in the business, while Investec may keep a minority stake in the money manager, the company said.

