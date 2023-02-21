Artificial intelligence stocks have outperformed the markets so far in 2023, and one investment professional says the demand for this technology is only the rise.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg's Amber Kanwar on Tuesday, Pedro Palandrani, vice-president and director of research at Global X ETFs, said he looks to invest in companies that are expected to generate a significant portion of their revenue from industrial robotics, artificial intelligence and intuitive surgical capabilities.

“We believe the demand for this technology, as a result or generative AI, and as a result of the growth that we’re seeing in artificial intelligence, will continue to increase,” he said.

He recommended Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google (GOOGL) and Baidu Inc (BIDU) as his three hot picks in the artificial intelligence sector.

He, his family members, and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above, however, his investment banking clients do.



Check out the full video at the top of the article to learn more.