Investing in the aerospace sector: Three stock picks from Sheila Kahyaoglu

The aerospace sector has outperformed the broader market within the past year, but one analyst thinks there is still upside to be had.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Tuesday, Sheila Kahyaoglu, analyst of aerospace and defence at Jefferies Group LLC, said she prefers the commercial aircraft space rather than defence and is anticipating growth to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“We really think (commercial) aerospace is still 75 per cent 2019 levels and that’s really where the growth is to come,” she said.

Kahyaoglu recommended HEICO Corporation (HEI), The Boeing Company (BA) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) as her top three picks within the aerospace sector.

She, her family members, her firm and her clients do not own any shares of Boeing and L3Harris Technologies Inc. However, her firm holds shares of HEICO.

