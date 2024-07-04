Eni, Equinor Deals in Nigeria Approved After Delay

A man looks on as flares burn from pipes at an oil flow station operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Co. Ltd. (NAOC), a division of Eni SpA, in Idu, Rivers State, Nigeria, on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Nigeria's daily output of about 2 million barrels of oil makes it Africa's largest producer. Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nigerian regulators approved the sales of units of Eni SpA and Equinor ASA after months of delay as oil majors continue exiting operations in the West African nation.

The acquisitions of Eni’s Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd. by Oando and those of Equinor by Project Odinmim Investments Ltd. were announced at an industry event Wednesday in Abuja. The prices weren’t disclosed.

Both deals were held up by due diligence to “reduce risk of divestors evading legacy obligations and transferring them to new investors,” said Gbenga Komolafe, the head of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Agency. The signings of the deals will take place in the “coming days,” he said.

Italian firm Eni announced in Sept. 4 an agreement to sell a unit that has a 20% operating stake in four onshore oil and gas blocks. The deal doesn’t include NAOC’s 5% share of Shell Petroleum Development Co., and Eni will continue participating in Nigeria LNG Ltd. and other assets.

Norway’s Equinor said in November it entered into an agreement to sell its local business to little-known Chappal Energies Mauritius Ltd. The deal was completed through Project Odinmim, a special purpose vehicle owned by the Mauritian company.

Equinor Nigeria Energy held a 53.85% stake in offshore oil and gas lease OML 128 and a unitized 20.21% stake in the Agbami oil field, operated by Chevron Corp.

Two other divestment deals by Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are at different stages of finalization, Komolafe said. Shell submitted documents to sell its Nigerian units to Renaissance, a consortium of local companies, for $1.3 billion, while Exxon opted for a ministerial consent in its deal with Seplat Energy Plc.

Oil majors in Nigeria have been offloading assets, mostly in onshore and shallow water blocks — a challenging operating environment, where infrastructure damage from crude theft is a regular occurrence — to domestic producers for more than a decade.

The trend is accelerating as international firms focus on deep-water projects in Africa’s largest oil producer.

(Removes reference to onshore operations in first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.