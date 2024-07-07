Brazil’s Galipolo to Be Tapped as Central Bank Head, Globo Says

(Bloomberg) -- President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to name Gabriel Galipolo as Brazil’s new central bank governor, according to newspaper O Globo.

The announcement will be made next month, Globo columnist Lauro Jardim wrote, without saying how he obtained the information. Galipolo has been director of monetary policy at the bank for the past year, and was previously deputy to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

Lula’s communications office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Galipolo was one of Lula’s first appointees to the bank’s board and has long been seen by many in the Worker’s Party as the successor of bank President Roberto Campos Neto, who intends to serve out his term through its end in December. Galipolo has participated in key meetings regarding the country’s new inflation regime and is filling in for Campos Neto during his vacation.

The role requires Senate confirmation.

