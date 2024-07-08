Exxon’s Refining Profits Drop in Hit to Second-Quarter Earnings

ROTTERDAM, - APRIL 21: A general view of Exxonmobil or Exxon Mobil refinery in the Port of Rotterdam which home to other large companies producing petrol, diesel and oil including BP (British Petrolium), Guvnor Petroleum, VPR Engery, ESSO, Shell and Vopakat which all remain active for business during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 23, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Europes largest port covers 105 square kilometres (41 square miles) and stretches over a distance of 40 kilometres (25 miles). (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. expects refining profits to drop due to lower margins across the industry, reducing earnings estimates for the second quarter.

The company’s earnings from refining will decline between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, the Spring, Texas-based company said in a statement Monday. The division made a profit of $1.4 billion in the first quarter.

The refining hit means implied earnings per share overall “look light versus market expectations,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria wrote in a note. Exxon’s statement implies net income of about $8.3 billion, though the company often tends to beat its guidance, he said.

Analysts had been expecting net income of about $10 billion, according to the Bloomberg consensus. The shares dropped 1.2% in pre-market trading.

Exxon’s gain of as much as $700 million from oil prices will likely be fully offset from a loss from gas prices, the company said.

Exxon is the first supermajor to release earnings guidance for the second quarter and is often seen as a proxy for the sector.

