Kenya High Court Stops Ruto Forensic Audit of Public Debt Panel

(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court blocked President William Ruto’s plan to carry out a forensic audit of the nation’s public debt, after two petitioners challenged the plan as unconstitutional.

The High Court temporarily halted Ruto’s ordering of the audit after petitioners Magare Gikenyi and Eliud Matindi argued that the auditing of public debt is “a constitutionally mandated function of the auditor-general and not any task force appointed by the executive,” according to the court documents.

The task force assembled by Ruto is suspended and none of its members can carry out any functions, Judge Lawrence Mugambi ruled in the capital, Nairobi, on Monday.

The plan to review the nation’s debt, along with budget cuts on non-priority spending, was among measures announced by Ruto on July 5 to placate anti-government protesters who’ve staged marches since mid-June against higher taxes and government corruption. At least 41 people have died in clashes with the nation’s security forces.

The court ruling is the latest setback for Ruto’s government, which has had several of its plans thwarted by the courts for contravening Kenya’s constitution.

A plan by the Ruto administration to send Kenyan troops to fight gangs in Haiti was initially blocked by the courts, while a proposed housing levy that was intended to boost government revenue and the privatization of state-owned companies were both declared unconstitutional. The housing tax was reintroduced to parliament through a new law and is again being contested in the courts.

