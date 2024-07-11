Bob Menendez Jury Set to Start Deliberations at Corruption Trial

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Monday, July 8, 2024. Closing arguments will begin as soon as Monday in the trial of Menendez and two businessmen, where Menendez faces 16 counts, including bribery and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

(Bloomberg) -- Jurors in the bribery trial of US Senator Bob Menendez are set to begin deliberations Friday after a two-month trial in New York federal court.

The New Jersey Democrat is accused of taking 13 gold bars, nearly $500,000 in cash and a Mercedes Benz from three businessmen to help them and Egypt.

US District Judge Sidney Stein said he’ll complete his instructions to jurors Friday on how to apply the law to 18 criminal counts, and then will likely hand over the case before lunch so that deliberations can begin.

“I look forward to the jury getting the case tomorrow,” Menendez told reporters outside the courtroom Thursday.

Menendez, who didn’t testify at the trial, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers claimed the senator’s actions were lawful and good for his constituents, while blaming Menendez’s wife for keeping her husband in the dark about her financial problems and gifts she received.

The judge began his jury instructions Thursday after prosecutor Daniel Richenthal ended more than three hours of arguments. He rebutted two days of summations from lawyers for Menendez and two businessmen also on trial, Wael Hana and Fred Daibes. Menendez’s wife, Nadine, was indicted with them but will be tried later.

Menendez, 70, is charged with bribery, extortion, conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

Prosecutors said the three-term senator corruptly helped Egypt to secure US military aid and sensitive information; tried to protect an Egyptian monopoly that Hana secured to inspect meat bound for Egypt; sought to influence a US indictment in New Jersey of Daibes; and acted to sway New Jersey criminal probes of people close to Uribe.

‘Egregious’ Disclosure

In his rebuttal, Richenthal reminded jurors that Menendez had disclosed in May 2018 the number of US and Egyptian citizens working at the American embassy in Cairo. Menendez passed the information through his then-girlfriend Nadine Arslanian, whom he married in 2020.

This “egregious” disclosure of nonpublic information is “devastating proof of guilt,” Richenthal said. Defense lawyers say that the information had previously been published and therefore wasn’t non-public.

Earlier on Thursday, jurors heard summations from a lawyer for Daibes, a prominent developer accused of funneling gold and cash to Menendez to manipulate the appointment of the top federal prosecutor.

The US also alleges that Menendez introduced Daibes to Heritage Advisors, a London-based firm led by a member of the Qatari royal family. In May 2022, Heritage had signed a letter of intent to invest $95 million in a Daibes project to build four high-rise towers in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Daibes attorney Cesar DeCastro said that the investment came after extensive due diligence by Heritage and had nothing to do with bribery.

The case is US v. Menendez, 23-cr-490, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.