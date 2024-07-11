Software Provider SNP Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

(Bloomberg) -- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE and its controlling shareholder are exploring a potential sale after the German software provider received initial takeover interest, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company and Wolfgang Marguerre, the billionaire who owns almost 64%, are working with boutique advisory firm Parkview Partners to gauge interest from potential buyers, according to the people. SNP could attract tech-savvy private equity firms as well as IT services companies, the people said.

Shares of SNP have gained 48% over the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about €364 million ($396 million). It’s been propelled by the company’s strong results since last year and an upbeat outlook for this year.

Against the backdrop of solid stock performance, 83-year-old Marguerre can now focus on finding a new owner to support the business’s future growth, the people said, adding there won’t likely be a significant premium above the current share price.

Deliberations are still at an early stage, and prospective bidders haven’t yet conducted due diligence, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A spokesperson for SNP couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, while a representative for Parkview declined to comment.

Founded in 1994, SNP provides softwares that allow customers to restructure and migrate to new IT systems. It partners with SAP SE, helping with data migration to SAP’s Hana platform. International Business Machines Corp. and Accenture Plc are both partners of SNP. While SNP’s current software is poised to benefit by the proliferation of Hana, it’s unclear if there is a follow-up blockbuster business software.

Marguerre, the co-founder and chairman of Swiss blood plasma separation firm Octapharma AG, first disclosed a stake in SNP in September 2020. Less than two months later, SNP’s founder and then-Chief Executive Officer Andreas Schneider-Neureither unexpectedly died at the age of 56. Marguerre then started raising his holding and eventually became the company’s largest shareholder.

