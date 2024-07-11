South Sudan President Replaces Finance Minister, Oil-Firm Chief

(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Awow Daniel Chuang and the head of the state-owned Nile Petroleum Corp., Bernard Amour Makeny.

In decrees read on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corp. on Wednesday night, Kiir replaced Chuang with Marial Dongrin Ater, a former deputy commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority.

He appointed Mohamed Lino Benjamin, a former undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, as the new managing director of Nilepet Managing Director. No reasons were given for the changes.

The oil-rich nation will hold presidential elections on Dec. 22, the first in the conflict-ridden country since it gained independence from Sudan more than a decade ago.

In other decrees, Kiir fired the Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary William Nyang Deng and replaced him with Chol Deng Thon Abel, a former managing director of NilePet. He also dismissed Ader Machar Achiek as the Health Ministry undersecretary and appointed Harriet Pasquale as a replacement.

