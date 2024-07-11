US Deficit Reaches $1.27 Trillion in Fiscal Year-to-Date

(Bloomberg) -- Interest payments on outstanding US debt continued to drive the federal government’s budget deficit, which reached $1.27 trillion for the fiscal year through June.

The deficit in June was $66 billion, despite receipts hitting a record for that month at $466 billion, according to data released Thursday by the Treasury. Adjusted for calendar differences, the month’s shortfall was $5 billion smaller than in June 2023. The year-to-date deficit also fell slightly short of the same period last year.

Interest on public debt in June hit $140 billion and totaled $868 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year — 33% higher than in the same period last year.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hiking campaign — aimed at quelling high inflation — has made debt more expensive. The weighted average interest rate on US total marketable government debt was 3.3% at the end of June — the most expensive since 2008 and roughly 60 basis points higher than a year before.

Tax receipts remained strong compared to last year, both on a monthly and year-to-date basis. But Treasury officials said much of the year-over-year gains could be attributed to a deferral of tax deadlines from fiscal 2023 into this year in states that suffered from natural disasters. Affected areas included most of California.

