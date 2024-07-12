Q&A: Turkish Central Bank Governor Talks Guidance, Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan sat down for an interview with Bloomberg in Istanbul on Thursday and talked about the monetary authority’s forward guidance, inflation outlook, reserves, lira liquidity and swap regulations. The questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Monetary Policy and Inflation

Q: The Monetary Policy Committee has said a tight stance will be maintained until a “sustained decline” in the underlying trend of monthly inflation and “inflation expectations converge to the projected forecast range.” Would you be able to provide more guidance on this? For example, would you be able to quantify range for decline in inflation and expectations.

A: Our guidance focuses on monthly inflation data over headline inflation due to base effects, which have pushed inflation up until May and will push it down in the coming months. June’s seasonally adjusted monthly inflation trend was 2%, in line with the trajectory in the inflation report. As we have previously communicated, we anticipate it to average around 2.5% in third quarter and drop below 1.5% in fourth quarter. The June inflation data, coupled with other indicators pointing to a demand moderation, gives us optimism that we are on the right path. That being said, given the high volatility of inflation and us having only one month of solid data, it would be premature to conclude that the decline in underlying inflation is both significant and sustained.

Electricity and other administered price increases are expected to add around 1.5 percentage points to the monthly inflation in July. This increase should not distort the outlook as it was already factored in the central bank’s forecast.

Improvements in inflation expectations are another component of our forward guidance. We closely monitor the inflation expectations of market participants, firms, and households. Expectations of market participants are starting to converge with our forecast for this year. We want to see clearer improvements in households’ and firms’ expectations so we can take some comfort that inflation expectations will support the disinflation process.

Q: Global banks and investors have already started discussing the timing of interest-rate cuts and we see expectations forming anywhere from the third quarter of this year to the first of next year. What conditions or circumstances need to materialize for the central bank to start discussing an easing?

A: As emphasized in all of our policy documents and MPC decisions, we will maintain our tight monetary stance until we see a significant and sustained decline in monthly inflation and inflation expectations converge to our forecasts. Latest data show that the moderation in domestic demand is beginning to affect pricing. The strong monetary stance has also led to a real appreciation of the Turkish lira, which is supporting disinflation. But, despite some improvement, inflation expectations have not fully aligned with our targets. We want to see clearer improvements in broader inflation expectations so we can take some comfort that inflation expectations will support the disinflation process.

Secondly, as you know this is a multi-year disinflation program. Achieving this year’s target is critical for gaining credibility, and we are doing whatever it takes. But it is important to note that it is not the final goal. This means that any actions we take on policy rates should be calibrated so as to hit the inflation target in 2025 and beyond. We need to be confident that we can achieve our target for next year. Given the current situation, it is clear that we need to maintain our cautious stance.

The Turkish Lira

Q: According to the MPC statement, maintaining real appreciation of the lira is a key element of achieving disinflation. Is there a sense of “too much of a good thing” where you worry of too much appreciation?

A: I want to reiterate we don’t have a nominal or real exchange rate target. Nor do we engineer a certain amount of real exchange rate appreciation.

Q: Real appreciation of the lira, mentioned in the MPC statement, is not a policy goal?

A: That’s an outcome. We do not engineer that. Our primary objective is to lower inflation by lowering domestic demand through tight monetary policy. But as a direct consequence of this policy, Turkish lira financial assets become more attractive, their demand increases, which leads to a real appreciation of the lira.

One might worry about the imbalances building up in such an episode. However, data from previous tightening episodes in Turkiye (Turkey) show the opposite. Real exchange rate appreciation has consistently been accompanied by an improving current-account balance. In this cycle, we have observed a similar pattern. This happens because monetary policy effectively reduces domestic demand and anchors inflation expectations, both of which significantly lower imports.

Q: Are officials, including at the central bank, any closer to easing any of the offshore swap regulations? To what extent have these limits been an obstacle for investors looking at Turkish debt?

A: Well, here the BRSA (banking watchdog) has the authority. But let me share some thoughts on this topic. We have to balance the need to improve our reserve position with our main goal of achieving disinflation, which requires avoiding excess liquidity and preventing vulnerabilities from capital flows. So far, we have managed these trade-offs well and not easing the regulations helped.

We have improved our reserves by nearly $83 billion in a short period and injected almost 2.5 trillion liras into the system. 25% of the reserve improvement came from capital flows, with about half of these invested in domestic government debt securities. This indicates that capital flows are at a healthy level.

I believe the appetite for Turkish bonds will solidify as the inflation outlook becomes clearer. The June release was a significant step in that direction. While the July reading will be higher due to price increases in administered items like electricity and oil, the subsequent releases will provide crucial insights into the inflation outlook.

Q: To what extent are you worried that excess liquidity is undermining restrictive policy? Is there a way to tackle excess liquidity more permanently?

A: We have emphasized that timely sterilization of excess liquidity is crucial for effective monetary transmission. Operating in an ample reserves environment would exert downward pressure on key interest rates, such as short-term and deposit rates, which we aim to avoid.

Our comprehensive toolkit addresses both permanent and temporary excess liquidity. For instance, on May 23, we sterilized 550 billion liras using reserve requirements. Additionally, our toolkit includes standing facilities and deposit buying via auctions. We launched Turkish lira deposit buying auctions in December 2023 to manage temporary excess liquidity, with maturities ranging from overnight to 2 weeks. Extendable up to 91 days, if necessary.

We will continue to monitor liquidity conditions closely and will consider additional sterilization tools if necessary.

Reserves

Q: Going forward what does Turkey’s reserve policy look like? Are there any swap or deposit deals you’re thinking of reconsidering or extending with other central banks?

A: Our reserve position has improved significantly but remains below international standards based on various adequacy ratios. Therefore, we would like to further strengthen our reserves. However, our primary goal is achieving disinflation in line with our targets.

We recognize that achieving price stability will eliminate macroeconomic imbalances and facilitate sustainable, long-term reserve accumulation. Therefore, we will always continue to prioritize price stability and accumulate reserves as market conditions allow.

Another aspect of our reserve policy is to reduce foreign exchange liabilities. We have largely eliminated swaps with domestic banks and are now reviewing deposit agreements with international counter parties. Over the last three months, such deposits have decreased by $1.5 billion. We have a road map to further reduce these liabilities in due course.

