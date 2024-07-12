Xpansiv to Partner with Japan’s Enechain on Carbon Credits

Pedestrians walk across a road at dusk in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Tokyo raised its Covid-19 alert to the highest of four levels, as daily infections in the Japanese capital increased by more than 500 for the first time amid a resurgence of the pathogen across the country.

(Bloomberg) -- Carbon credit exchange operator Xpansiv will partner with a Japanese startup to tap into rising demand for offsets in the Asian nation.

The US-based firm will link up with Enechain Corp.’s Japan Climate Exchange, which trades Japanese carbon credits — called J-Credits — and non-fossil certificates. The agreement will allow clients of the Tokyo-based firm to buy products including International Renewable Energy Certificates via Xpansiv’s platforms. The companies will also explore making J-Credits tradable on Xpansiv’s CBL exchange.

“The demand for these credits is rising in Japan, prompting Xpansiv and enechain to form this strategic partnership,” they said in a joint statement on Friday.

Japanese companies are increasingly turning to offsets to clean up their supply chains and meet emission reduction targets. The world’s fifth-biggest polluter launched a carbon credit exchange last year at its biggest bourse, as it aims to slash emissions by 46% by 2030 versus 2013 levels.

--With assistance from Heesu Lee.

