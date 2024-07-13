Three People in Colorado Presumed Positive for Bird Flu

Chickens at a poultry farm in Triang, Pahang, Malaysia, on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023. The number of virus cases in wild and domesticated birds worldwide has surged to record levels, with a rising number of mammals and a handful of people also being infected. While there hasnt been any recent signs of human-to-human transmission, infections in birds can be passed to humans via direct contact. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Three symptomatic poultry workers in Colorado were tested and presumed positive for avian influenza, or H5N1, after coming in contact with infected poultry, according to state health officials.

Samples were collected from symptomatic workers for confirmatory testing, the health department said. The three individuals were culling poultry at a farm in northeast Colorado and experienced mild symptoms, including pink eye and signs of a respiratory infection. The workers didn’t require hospitalization, according to a statement from the agency on Friday.

There have been four other reported human cases of bird flu since April, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the cumulative total to seven if testing confirms the workers contracted the virus. Meanwhile, health officials have scrambled to contain the outbreak that has hit poultry and dairy livestock across the US.

The CDC said it’s sending a team to Colorado to support the investigation at the state’s request.

The current risk for bird flu spreading among humans remains low, according to the CDC. “There are no signs of unexpected increases in flu activity otherwise in Colorado, or in other states affected by H5 bird flu outbreaks in cows and poultry,” the agency said.

The CDC recommends avoiding unprotected exposures to sick or dead animals, as well as avoiding materials that have been touched by animals suspected to have H5N1.

