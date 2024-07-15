Bob Menendez Jury Asks Judge Whether Unanimity Needed to Acquit

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, arrives at federal court in New York, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Menendez is accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a car to help three businessmen and the Egyptian government, and is charged with acting as a foreign agent of Egypt.

(Bloomberg) -- Jurors at the corruption trial of US Senator Bob Menendez asked the judge Monday whether they must be unanimous to reach an acquittal on any count.

“Does a not guilty verdict on a single count require unanimity?” jurors asked in a note to US District Judge Sidney Stein, who read it in court. The note didn’t specify which count or which defendant may have divided the 12 jurors. Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, is being tried along with two businessmen.

The judge instructed the panel that they must be unanimous as to each of the 18 counts against the three defendants in the case.

After a two-month trial, jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon for about three hours. The note was sent to the judge after about a hour of deliberations Monday morning.

The panel is weighing 16 counts against Menendez, 70, who is accused of crimes including bribery, extortion, and acting as an agent of Egypt. He’s on trial with Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer, and Wael Hana, an Egyptian American who runs a business that certifies meat as compliant with halal standards for export to Egypt.

Prosecutors say Menendez sold his office to help the businessmen and Egypt. FBI agents seized 13 gold bars, nearly $500,000 in cash and a Mercedes Benz at Menendez’s house in 2022 — evidence that formed the backbone of the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Menendez, who didn’t testify at the trial, has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers claimed the senator’s actions were lawful and good for his constituents, while blaming Menendez’s wife, Nadine, for keeping her husband in the dark about her financial problems and gifts she received. She was also charged, but will be tried later because she’s being treated for breast cancer.

The case is US v. Menendez, 23-cr-490, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.