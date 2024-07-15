Freeport LNG Plans Phased Restart Following Hurricane Damage

(Bloomberg) -- Texas-based Freeport LNG is restarting its export facility on a phased basis following a hurricane that damaged part of the plant.

“We are completing initial repairs on the damage sustained to our fin fan air coolers in the hurricane,” said spokeswoman Heather Browne in an email to Bloomberg, citing parts of the facility that chill natural gas to make the liquid fuel.

Freeport LNG plans to restart its first train this week, with the intent to start its remaining two trains shortly thereafter, Browne said.

Output from the facility, which is designed to produce 15 metric million tons a year, is expected to be at reduced rates, Browne said, without citing how long the reduction would last.

Beryl passed through the Caribbean and Texas last week, causing widespread power outages. At least four LNG cargoes were cancelled during the facility’s outage. The restart has been closely watched as demand for the fuel is expected to ramp up in Europe and Asia, while the gas supplying the Texas facility is a significant draw on the US domestic gas market.

The facility, one of the largest in the US, can liquefy as much as 2% of US daily gas production. The plant’s outages — which occur more than any other US LNG plant — can at times move gas prices in the US and globally.

