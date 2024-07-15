French Government Suspends Power-Tariff Increase, Regulator Says

Lit street lamps in a street as the sun fades in Paris, France, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Although economic expansion in France beat expectations by a distance, the European energy crisis is pushing up the cost of electricity in the wholesale market for the whole of Europe, with French forward prices surging to almost 1,000% more than their decade-long average through 2020.

(Bloomberg) -- France’s outgoing government suspended power-transmission and distribution tariff increases of almost 5% that were due to start next month, the country’s energy regulator said.

Energy inflation was a contentious issue in this month’s legislative elections, which resulted in no clear majority for a party. The next administration will now have to deal with the regulator’s request for higher tariffs.

France’s energy minister has decided to use a two-month period allowed by law to ask the regulator to reconsider its decision on tariffs, Commission de Regulation de l’Energie said in a statement Monday. That means the increases won’t apply from Aug. 1.

The nation’s grid operator this year said it needs to invest about €100 billion ($109 billion) by 2040 to upgrade the network and connect swaths of renewables capacity as part of the country’s green shift. Power-distribution operator Enedis estimated this year that it would also need to invest €96 billion in the 2022-40 period.

