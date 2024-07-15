Kenya Braces for More Protests With Crisis-Talks Status Unclear

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya braced for more anti-government protests as talks proposed by President William Ruto to help end the nation’s political crisis appeared to stall.

Activists have called for demonstrations across the East African nation on Tuesday over the government’s failure to prosecute security forces suspected of killing at least 41 people protesting against plans to raise taxes over the past month. Ruto announced last week that a so-called national dialogue would begin on Monday to defuse tensions in the country.

Kenya’s main opposition Orange Democratic Movement said it’s unclear about when the talks — which seek to bring together political parties, civil society groups and professional associations — will take place.

“We haven’t received any invitation,” ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said by phone. “When called, we’ll go because we are keen on getting broad-based reforms.”

A spokesperson for the presidency said parliamentary leaders were in charge of the planned talks. National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah didn’t respond to request for comment.

Protests began in Kenya in mid-June over Ruto’s plans to increase taxes on everything from bread to diapers to raise more than $2 billion the government needs to reduce its budget shortfall. The demonstrations forced Ruto to scrap the proposal. Last week, he took the drastic step of firing almost all of the members of his cabinet in a bid to address public anger of its performance.

As a result of the decision to scrap the revenue-raising measures, the government expects its budget deficit to widen to 3.6% of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, compared with a previous projection of 3.3%. Moody’s Ratings last week downgraded Kenya’s rating by a step to Caa1, or seven notches into junk, in a sign of the country’s worsening fiscal plight.

Ruto on Saturday vowed to hold to account those responsible for killings in the country. On Monday, he called on the Ford Foundation, a private entity that promotes civic engagement, to “explain its role in the recent protests.”

The foundation didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.