Oil Steadies as Traders Look to Dollar and China for Next Cues

Storage tanks at the West Indies Oil Company terminal in St. John's, Saint John Parish, Antigua, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Antiqua is part of a twin-island nation lying between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean consisting of two major inhabited islands and a number of smaller islands. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a two-day decline in quiet summer trading, with the outlook for the US dollar and monetary policy in focus.

Brent crude traded below $85 a barrel after losing 0.6% in the prior two sessions, with West Texas Intermediate near $82. The US currency gained on Monday after the attempted assassination US presidential contender Donald Trump, a headwind for commodities including oil.

Still, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that recent US economic data gave policymakers more confidence that inflation was under control, which could herald lower borrowing costs and a weaker greenback.

Crude has advanced this year, aided by OPEC+ supply curbs and expectations of US interest rate cuts. China, however, remains a key risk for the crude market, with the country’s growth unexpectedly slowing to the worst pace in five quarters in the three months to June. The country’s Third Plenum, which sets broad economic and political policies, is taking place this week.

Oil’s listless trading has sent volatility to a multiyear lows, with Brent’s implied volatility — a forecast of the likely movement of crude that’s tied to options pricing — near the lowest since 2015.

