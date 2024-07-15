Powell Says Trump Shooting Marked a ‘Very Sad Day’ for Nation

Jerome Powell and David Rubenstein during an Economic Club of Washington event in Washington, DC on July 15.

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump marked a “very sad day” for the nation.

“Political violence has no place in our country,” Powell said of the assassination attempt against Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. “I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

Powell’s comments on Monday follow similar declarations against political violence over the weekend from world leaders ranging from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Fed chair added that he was “grateful that the injuries to the former president were not more serious.”

President Joe Biden in an Oval Office address Sunday asked Americans to cool political rhetoric and resolve their differences with a vote.

“That’s how we do it — at the ballot box, not with bullets,” Biden said during his six-minute speech. “The power to change America should always rest in the hands of the people, not the hands of a would-be assassin.”

