Rwanda’s Kagame in Commanding Early Lead as 79% of Votes Counted

(Bloomberg) -- Rwandan President Paul Kagame took a commanding early lead in Monday’s elections with majority of the votes counted.

The Rwandan Patriotic Front candidate won 99.15% of the votes tallied from 79% of the ballots, the National Electoral Commission announced in provisional results reported on state broadcaster Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda comes a distant second with 0.53% while independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana got 0.32% of the votes counted so far, the commission said. Voter turnout was 98%, it said.

