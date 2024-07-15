US Secret Service Chief Calls Trump Shooting ‘Unacceptable’

(Bloomberg) -- The head of the US Secret Service, facing harsh public scrutiny and investigations after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, said the shooting “never should have happened” and vowed to make “immediate changes.”

In an interview broadcast Monday on ABC News, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said the agency’s failure to protect Trump from being wounded Saturday at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was “unacceptable” and “something that shouldn’t happen again.”

“We’re going to continue to be transparent,” Cheatle said, adding that she plans to stay in her position and expand “tactical support” for the former president.

Trump allies have blasted the agency over its protection of the former president. Security concerns are particularly acute as thousands descended on Milwaukee for the start of the Republican National Convention on Monday.

