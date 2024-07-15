Washington Will Feel Like 107F as Heat Grips US: Weather Watch

(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

There's no let-up in the heat wave affecting large swathes of the US. Cities and towns across the East Coast, as well as the Midwest and lower Mississippi River valley, will feel even more uncomfortably hot than they are due to humidity.

Washington is forecast to reach 100F (37.8C) on Monday but its heat index — which takes into account humidity to give a better idea how temperatures feel — will be closer to 107. Philadelphia will be 97 on Monday and 100 on Tuesday with humidity making it feel closer to 107.

Monday’s high in Central Park is forecast to reach 95F and with humidity it will feel closer to 99F, the National Weather Service said. Readings have hit 90 or more six times this month in Manhattan.

Chicago will also be hot with temperatures rising to 93, but will feel like 102. The city, along with northern Illinois and parts of Iowa and Indiana, will have an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, with the risk of damaging winds.

Heat at this level can slow trains, add to airline delays and drive up energy use. Across the US, 25 weather stations have the chance to close in or break records, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia.

Across the West, there is a chance for dry lightning across Northern California and southern Oregon pushing east into Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah, raising the wildfire risk, the US Storm Prediction Center said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.