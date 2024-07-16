Canada Inflation Decelerates to 2.7%, Core Measures Sticky

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s headline inflation rate fell again after a temporary setback, boosting bets that the Bank of Canada would cut for a second straight meeting next week even as underlying price pressures reaccelerated.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% in June from a year ago, slowing from a 2.9% pace a month earlier, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday in Ottawa. That matched the median estimate of a Bloomberg survey of economists.

It’s the sixth straight month that headline yearly inflation has been within the central bank’s target range, and brings yearly price pressures back to their weakest levels since the start of 2021.

On a monthly basis, the index fell 0.1%, versus an expected gain of 0.1%. It rose 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Canadian dollar traded weaker after the report, which was released at the same time as US data including retail sales. It was at C$1.3695 per US dollar, its two-week low. Canada bonds outperformed US Treasuries, with the 10-year tenor trading richer by around six basis points on the day.

Traders raised expectations that the Bank of Canada would cut rates next Wednesday, putting those odds at about 90% compared with 80% before the release.

Still, there’s evidence that underlying price pressures remain sticky. Importantly, a three-month moving average of the core measures rose to an annualized pace of 2.91%, from 2.52% in May, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The average of the central bank’s two core inflation measures decelerated on a yearly basis, averaging 2.75% in June from 2.80% a month earlier, roughly on par with what economists expected.

Tuesday’s data will likely give the Bank of Canada some reassurance the surge in price pressures in May was temporary, but the reacceleration in core measures will raise questions about how quickly policymakers can loosen monetary policy.

“Overall, there is nothing is today’s report than should be worrisome for the Bank of Canada,” Charles St-Arnaud, chief economist at Alberta Central, said in an email. “Whether to cut or not may just be down to having a more cautious approach.”

June’s inflation print is the last of two reports — and the final major economic data release — before the next rate decision on July 24. A slim majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey expect policymakers to hold borrowing costs steady at 4.75% at that meeting before easing again in September.

Following the release, the Bank of Montreal moved up its call for a rate cut to next week from September.

“All told, the combination of Monday’s soft business outlook survey, the ongoing increase in the jobless rate and CPI making continued progress — even if it’s a bit slow — suggests the Bank of Canada will be cutting rates by another 25 basis points at next week’s policy meeting,” Benjamin Reitzes, rates and macro strategist at BMO, said in an email.

But Andrew DiCapua, economist at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said he’s not “too excited” about Tuesday’s release despite growing evidence the central bank is likely to cut rates next week.

“June’s deceleration was primarily driven by lower transportation costs and subdued energy prices. However, accelerating services inflation poses significant risk to inflation progress. With solid economic growth in the background, waiting until September seems prudent,” he said in an email.

Governor Tiff Macklem and his officials lowered the benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points in June, saying they were more confident inflation was headed to the 2% target after seeing several months of cooling price pressures. But May’s inflation report, released just weeks after the rate cut, showed price gains unexpectedly reaccelerated.

On Monday, the bank’s surveys showed business and consumer expectations for inflation remain subdued, with firms seeing slowing growth in input and selling prices. The share of businesses reporting labor shortages is also at an all-time low and their expectations for wage increases over the next year have slowed.

During their deliberations for the June 5 decision, officials discussed whether to wait until July to cut interest rates to confirm inflation was still on track to reach the target.

Macklem has said on several occasions since the June rate cut that it’s reasonable to expect further policy reductions if price pressures continue to ease, but that policymakers don’t want to lower rates “too quickly” and jeopardize progress on inflation.

In June, mortgage interest costs and rent remained the biggest contributors to the annual change in the rate of inflation, rising 22% and 8.8% respectively. Excluding shelter costs, the consumer price index rose 1.3% from a year ago, versus 1.5% in May.

Excluding food and energy, the index rose 2.9% from a year ago matching the previous month. Services inflation increased 4.8%, compared with 4.6% in May.

Food prices rose 2.8%, versus 2.4% in May. Durable goods fell 1.8% from a year earlier.

