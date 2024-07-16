Investing

Delta Returns to Investment Grade Status After Fitch Upgrade

By Michael Tobin
Delta planes at Terminal C of LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on April 10. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings raised Delta Air Lines Inc. out of junk territory, making the carrier a so-called rising star with a second investment-grade rating.

Delta was upgraded a notch to BBB- on Tuesday, with Fitch saying the carrier’s credit metrics “improved considerably after the pandemic.” It reduced gross debt and operating leases by some $11 billion the past three years. 

The company was downgraded to junk by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings in 2020, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry. S&P still has Delta at its highest junk rating, while Moody’s Ratings has the airline at Baa3, its lowest rung of investment grade. 

