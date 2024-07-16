Delta Returns to Investment Grade Status After Fitch Upgrade

Delta planes at Terminal C of LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, US, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release earnings figures on April 10.

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings raised Delta Air Lines Inc. out of junk territory, making the carrier a so-called rising star with a second investment-grade rating.

Delta was upgraded a notch to BBB- on Tuesday, with Fitch saying the carrier’s credit metrics “improved considerably after the pandemic.” It reduced gross debt and operating leases by some $11 billion the past three years.

The company was downgraded to junk by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings in 2020, when the pandemic wreaked havoc on the travel industry. S&P still has Delta at its highest junk rating, while Moody’s Ratings has the airline at Baa3, its lowest rung of investment grade.

