Gold Jumps to Record as Traders Ramp up Bets on Fed Rate Pivot

(Bloomberg) -- Gold hit a record high as hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts grow and some traders ramped up bets on a second Donald Trump presidency.
Spot bullion rose as high as $2,451.44 an ounce, moving past a previous all-time peak set in late May. The rally comes as signs of slowing inflation in the US fuel speculation the central bank will soon start lowering interest rates.
Investors across markets are also weighing the growing likelihood that Trump will return to the White House, as his candidacy gains momentum following a failed assassination attempt over the weekend, and the dismissal of a criminal case against him.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.