Houston Feels Like 106F as Many Homes Still Remain Without Power

(Bloomberg) -- Texas households are being forced to swelter in summer heat without air-conditioning for another week as the state continues to suffer with power outages in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Temperatures are likely to reach 95F (35C) in Houston and with humidity it will feel closer to 106. According to PowerOutage.us there are still 142,668 customers without electricity in Texas, mainly around Houston, more than a week after Beryl reached the city.

Heat advisories are in effect in northern Texas, including Dallas, where the high may reach 102. With humidity it will feel closer to 105, the National Weather Service said.

Elsewhere across the US, the weather service has issued heat advisories from Maine to Georgia, including New York City. There are more severe excessive heat warnings in Washington, Trenton, New Jersey and Philadelphia, as well as parts of New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Heat will likely make the air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in and around New York on Tuesday, according to AirNow.gov.

Meanwhile, dry lightning still poses a threat across areas of the western US, including most of Oregon and Nevada and parts of Northern California. There are red flag warnings — indicating wildfire risks — in parts of Oregon and California and these may spread later as conditions dry out and heat up.

Air quality alerts have been posted for eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke in the area.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.