IMF Warns Slower Disinflation Risks Higher Rates for ‘Even Longer’

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned inflation in many major economies has been cooling slower than expected, raising a potential risk to global growth from interest rates staying higher “for even longer.”

The Washington-based lender, in an update to its flagship World Economic Outlook released Tuesday, zeroed in on stubborn services inflation, mainly driven by higher wages. It also pointed to price pressures from trade and geopolitical tensions, particularly on commodities like oil.

“Services price inflation is holding up progress on disinflation, which is complicating monetary policy normalization,” the IMF said. “Upside risks to inflation have thus increased, raising the prospect of higher-for-even-longer interest rates.”

Despite those warnings, the IMF sees the global economy still poised for a soft landing. It raised the growth outlook for next year by 0.1 percentage point to 3.3% and left this year unchanged at 3.2%. However, “there have been notable developments beneath the surface,” Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in an accompanying blog post.

After the US economy’s better-than-expected performance while China lagged, economic output during the first quarter converged across many countries, with Asia emerging again as the major driver, while America’s hot streak cooled.

The IMF revised higher its outlooks for China and India, which will account for nearly half of global growth, while flagging activity in the euro area is also poised to pick up.

Stubborn inflation figures earlier this year pushed expectations for cuts by the Federal Reserve out to September at the earliest, when the European Central Bank may return to easing after an initial cut in June.

“We didn’t gain any additional confidence in the first quarter but the three readings in the second quarter, including the one from last week, do add somewhat to confidence” inflation is heading toward the Fed’s 2% goal, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Monday.

Higher US rates for longer will also sustain upward pressure on the dollar, complicating emerging-market inflation, interest rates, growth and debt.

Gourinchas also warned that government balance sheets are weak coming out of the pandemic, leaving them vulnerable to new shocks. He took particular aim at the US, writing that it’s “concerning that a country like the United States, at full employment, maintains a fiscal stance that pushes its debt-to-GDP ratio steadily higher, with risks to both the domestic and global economy.”

A 0.4 ppt upgrade to China, to 5% this year and 4.5% next, was fueled by a rebound in private consumption and strong exports in the first quarter, while the IMF warned underlying weaknesses persist in areas such as the property sector. That momentum is expected to be short-lived, however, as the IMF sees growth in the world’s second-biggest economy slowing to 3.3% by 2029.

The growth forecast for India was raised to a brisk 7%, also on a better outlook for private consumption, particularly in rural areas.

The biggest downgrades went to Saudi Arabia, cut 0.9 ppt to 1.7%, amid oil output cuts coordinated with OPEC+, and Argentina, down 0.7 ppt to a 3.5% contraction amid President Javier Milei’s severe spending cuts.

--With assistance from Reade Pickert and Zoe Schneeweiss.

