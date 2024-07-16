Oil Products Tanker Capsizes Near Oman’s Port of Duqm

(Bloomberg) -- A Comoros-flagged oil products tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the Omani port of Duqm, the country’s Maritime Security Centre said in a post on social media platform X.

The vessel — the Prestige Falcon — capsized on Monday, an official at the center said by phone on Tuesday. He gave no other details, including the time of the incident or information on its crew.

The official also declined to say whether the incident has caused an oil spill. The ship was fully loaded according to ship-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg.

The Prestige Falcon is owned by United Arab Emirates-based Netco FZE, according to the Equasis marine database. Calls to Netco went unanswered.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.