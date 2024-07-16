Schumer Calls on Menendez to Resign After Corruption Conviction

Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, exits federal court in New York, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. Jurors at the corruption trial ended a second day of deliberations without a verdict after asking the judge about two bribery charges and whether they must be unanimous to acquit on any count.

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Tuesday on New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez to resign after the senator was convicted on corruption charges.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer said in a statement emailed to reporters minutes after the conviction.

Menendez was convicted on 16 criminal counts related to accusations he sold his influence to protect businessmen and to promote Egypt’s interests. In the investigation, the FBI seized 13 gold bars, nearly $500,000 in cash and a Mercedes-Benz at his home.

Listen and follow The Big Take DC on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

The government alleged Menendez’s wife, Nadine, was a go-between who collected bribes and set up meetings with the businessmen and Egyptian officials. She was also charged, but will face a later trial.

Menendez, speaking to reporters shortly after the verdict was announced, said he would appeal the conviction. He didn’t answer shouted questions on whether he would resign.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said after the conviction that Menendez should “resign immediately.” If he does not, “I call on the U.S. Senate to vote to expel him.”

If Menendez leaves office, Murphy would name a replacement to serve until Jan. 3, when the senator’s current term ends.

No senator has been expelled since the Civil War, though many have resigned under pressure from their leaders.

Fellow New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker also called on Menendez to resign, as did Democratic Representative Andy Kim, who is running to replace Menendez in the November election. Menendez has threatened to mount an independent bid for the seat.

(Updates with Menendez and Murphy comments beginning with fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.