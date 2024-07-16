UK Water Regulator to Probe Four More Companies on Sewage Spills

(Bloomberg) -- UK water regulator Ofwat will open enforcement cases against four more companies to probe how often they’re spilling sewage.

All 11 companies in England and Wales are now under scrutiny in the most complex investigation Ofwat has ever undertaken. Expanding the probe shows Britain’s sewage crisis is still not under control, with the regulator citing persistent concerns the utilities may not be meeting environmental obligations.

Sewage spills into rivers and the sea have caused widespread public outrage, with many bathing sites now being tested by citizen scientists who don’t trust the companies to keep them safe. The issue, which plagued the Conservative Party right up to the recent election, is now a problem Labour needs to solve.

Ofwat will gather evidence from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, Severn Trent and United Utilities for the investigation, it said in a statement. Tuesday’s announcement follows a tough ruling from Ofwat last week on water companies’ business plans and how they’ll be allowed to reward investors.

“The fact that Ofwat now has enforcement cases with all 11 of the wastewater companies in England and Wales demonstrates how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance,” said Chief Executive Officer David Black.

Storm overflows are designed to act as relief valves when the sewerage system is at risk of being overwhelmed, such as during heavy downpours. Companies are restricted in how often they’re allowed to use them.

Although opening an enforcement case doesn’t automatically imply a utility has done anything illegal, Ofwat has the power to fine business divisions as much as 10% of their revenue in instances where they breach license conditions.

