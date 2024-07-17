BlackRock Taps Blue-Chip Bond Market to Fund Preqin Purchase

(Bloomberg) -- A unit of BlackRock Inc. is tapping the US investment-grade bond market on Wednesday to help fund a portion of the firm’s $3.2 billion acquisition of private-markets data business Preqin.

BlackRock Funding Inc. is looking to sell notes in at least three parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the deal matures in 30 years and is expected to yield in the area of 1.25 percentage points above Treasuries, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private.

A spokesperson for BlackRock didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

The bond sale comes less than a month after the world’s largest money manager agreed to acquire London-based Preqin, expanding its reach within the fast-growing world of private markets investing. It would be the second such major acquisition for BlackRock this year, after announcing in January that it would buy Global Infrastructure Partners for about $12.5 billion.

The Preqin acquisition is expected to close by the end of this year. Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are leading the bond sale.

Earlier this month, Moody’s Corp. lowered its outlook on BlackRock to negative from stable due to concerns over the firm’s increased debt and leverage ratios as a result of its GIP and Preqin acquisitions.

