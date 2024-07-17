CVC Capital Partners in Bid to Buyout and Delist Polish Software Company Comarch

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners and select shareholders of Polish software producer Comarch SA plan to buyout and delist the company from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

CVC and Comarch’s founder family, including Chief Executive Officer Anna Pruska, jointly said on Wednesday they plan to offer 315.4 zloty per Comarch share, a 10% premium to Tuesday’s close. The bid values the company at 2.57 billion zloty ($654 million).

The planned bid and delisting is meant to facilitate Comarch’s international expansion, which will “involve significant financial outlays, at the expense of delivering the short-term results expected by stock market investors.” The announcement comes seven months after the death of Comarch founder Janusz Filipiak, who focused on winning IT jobs from Poland’s government and agencies.

“The risk-reward profile for the company is not very attractive, and the offered price in the tender offer is at an attractive level,” Erste Group Bank AG brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

Comarch shares gained as much as 12% and traded at 318 zloty as of 9:40 a.m. in Warsaw — the highest level in 25 years. CVC, the owner of Poland’s biggest convenience store chain, will become the majority shareholder in Comarch after the transaction, according to the statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.