Germany Earned €275 Million From Shareholding in Former Unit of Gazprom

The offices of SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, in Berlin.

(Bloomberg) -- Germany has earned €275 million from its shareholding in Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE), a former unit of Russia’s state energy group Gazprom PJSC, according to a document.

The figure is set out in a paper accompanying a draft law that was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday. The time period wasn’t clear.

The Russian state-controlled entity was nationalized by the German government after Moscow invaded Ukraine and curtailed gas shipments to the continent. The European Commission had approved the move along with a €6.3 billion capital injection into SEFE.

The Finance Ministry and SEFE weren’t immediately available for comment.

