Houthi Video Shows Drone Boat Explosion in Oil Tanker Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has posted a video of a drone boat nearing a ship and exploding, an apparent attack on an oil tanker that underscores the evolving threat to shipping in the region.

The group say the video shows an attack on the Chios Lion oil tanker, which US and UK naval authorities have said was targeted on Monday while transiting the southern Red Sea.

At the time of the incident maritime security company, Diaplous, said that armed guards on board the ship fired at the drone, causing it to explode. That claim hasn’t been confirmed and wasn’t discernible from the Houthi video.

The rebel group has been ramping up attacks on merchant shipping in recent weeks, including by using drone boats. Last month they sank the second vessel since their assault began late last year. Most ships are choosing to avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, instead sailing thousands of miles around Africa. However, some do continue to travel through the region.

The UK Navy said that the Liberia-flagged Chios Lion was targeted “due to other vessels within its company structure making port calls in Israel.” After the attack the tanker turned around and headed northbound in the Red Sea. The vessel was investigating a potential oil spillage, according to the statement.

