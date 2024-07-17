Miner Fortescue Cuts 700 Jobs Globally in Major Overhaul

(Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Ltd. will cut 700 jobs across its global operations and simplify its business structure, the Australian miner and clean energy company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Andrew Forrest, the company’s founder and executive chairman has been attempting to transform the iron ore miner by investing heavily in hydrogen and other green technologies. However, the company has been hit by a slew of senior departures over the last year or so.

The redundancies will ensure Fortescue “remains lean, impactful and agile,” Forrest said in the statement.

Fortescue also announced it had appointed Apple Paget as group chief financial officer and Shelley Robertson as chief operating officer. Paget has been acting CFO for the last 11 months.

The world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner will report quarterly production figures later this month.

