Mortgage Lenders Face Rule Checking Automated Valuation Models

A home for sale in the West Seattle neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. The National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release existing homes sales figures on June 21.

(Bloomberg) -- Home mortgage lenders will have to meet a new set of standards designed to ensure that their tech-fueled evaluation processes don’t build in flaws that might produce faulty estimates or discriminate against borrowers.

The Federal Reserve and five other federal agencies announced the final rule on Wednesday and said it’s intended to “help ensure the credibility and integrity of models used in valuations for certain mortgages secured by a consumer’s principal dwelling.”

The regulation will implement quality-control standards for automated valuation models used by mortgage originators and secondary-market issuers, the regulators said in a statement.

The other agencies are the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the National Credit Union Administration.

