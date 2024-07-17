Philippine Energy Company PXP Jumps 50% on Report It Can Explore in South China Sea

A reflection of a China Coast Guard ship on a Philippine Coast Guard personnel in the disputed South China Sea.

(Bloomberg) -- PXP Energy Corp. jumped 50% on Wednesday after a news outlet reported that the government has lifted a moratorium on energy exploration in the South China Sea.

News outlet Vera Files reported, citing an unnamed source, that the government has lifted the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in Reed Bank in the South China Sea amid a territorial dispute with Beijing. The move would allow PXP unit Forum Energy Ltd. to contract survey ships and start drilling in the area, the report said.

PXP hit the Philippine Stock Exchange’s upper threshold to close at 4.50 pesos a share, the highest in nearly a year. The company in a disclosure said it wasn’t aware of any information that could have influenced its share price.

Philippine energy officials did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the reported lifting of the moratorium.

