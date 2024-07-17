Pound Rises to $1.30 as Prospect of BOE Rate Cut in August Fades

(Bloomberg) -- The pound rose to $1.30 for the first time in a year as traders grew increasingly convinced the Bank of England will hold interest rates steady next month after inflation data in the UK pointed to stubborn underlying price pressures.

The currency strengthened 0.2% on Wednesday, adding to its peer-beating rally this year. Markets priced a roughly 30% chance of a quarter-point reduction at the central bank’s meeting in August, down from just under 50% on Tuesday. Gilts fell, with the two-year yield climbing back above 4%.

While UK consumer prices rose 2% in June from a year ago — the same pace as the month before — services inflation remained higher than the BOE predicted in its last forecasts. Policymakers are watching this gauge more closely for the underlying trend.

“Today’s data​ should close the door on an August rate cut,” said Zara Nokes, global market analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The inflation print “is likely stronger than the data the Bank is looking for to start cutting rates.”

The pound is looking unusually attractive relative to the currencies of other nations. The UK’s improving economic growth and persistently high inflation have curbed expectations for lower interest rates as other central banks tilt toward easing. The market is betting on fewer than two-quarter point rate cuts in the UK, while in the US, it’s toying with the idea of as many as three.

Data last week showed the UK gross domestic product grew at double the expected pace in May. Markets will now turn to a reading on jobs, including wages, due on Thursday and retail sales figures on Friday.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s strategists last week said the pound would climb to $1.30 within two weeks. Optimism around the new Labour government is also contributing to gains, as it puts Britain in sharp contrast to the situation in France and the US, where political uncertainty continues to plague markets.

BOE officials, including Chief Economist Huw Pill, have expressed concern about lingering inflationary forces in the labor market and services sector. They have signaled they want to see more concrete evidence that price pressures are subsiding before loosening policy.

“Naturally, the figures cast doubt on the MPC delivering the first 25-basis point cut of the cycle at the August meeting,” said Michael Brown, a strategist at Pepperstone. This should buoy the pound, “particularly with the FOMC all-but-certain to kick-off their own easing cycle after the summer break, potentially opening something of a transatlantic policy divergence.”

--With assistance from Alice Gledhill and Greg Ritchie.

