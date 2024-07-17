UK’s Sticky Services Inflation Adds to Doubt on Rate Cut

(Bloomberg) -- UK inflation held steady at the Bank of England’s 2% target for a second straight month in June, but stubborn price pressures in the services sector added to doubts over whether the central bank will cut interest rates next month.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 2% in June from a year ago, the same pace as the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Economists had expected a drop to 1.9%.

Services inflation — which the central bank is watching more closely for signs of domestic price pressures — also held at 5.7%, which is higher than the 5.1% rate the BOE predicted in its last forecasts.

The figures may add to concerns at the BOE that inflation, while back at target, may not stay there for long. That may prevent officials from starting the first rate-cutting cycle since the beginning of the pandemic in August.

“Inflation stays on target, but honeymoon period may not last,” said Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK. “Our latest analysis sees UK inflation potentially rising to a high of 3% before the end of the year.”

Traders pushed back bets on a rate cut next month, pricing in a roughly 25% chance of a move on Aug. 1, down from more than 40% yesterday. The pound erased losses after the release to trade 0.1% stronger at $1.2986, near the strongest level in a year.

Prices for restaurants and hotels rose by 6.3% in the year to June, up from 5.8% in May. The increase in the annual rate was almost entirely down to hotel room prices, which saw a monthly rise of 8.8%, the ONS said.

The main downward pressure from clothing and footwear, with prices falling in June compared with a rise a year earlier.

“Hotel prices rose strongly while second-hand car costs fell but by less than this time last year,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS. He added that these were offset by falling clothing prices after “widespread sales.”

Food price inflation continued to ease, providing households further relief. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 1.5% in the year to June 2024, the lowest rate since October 2021. The rate has eased for 15 months running now from a high of 19.2% in March 2023, the highest annual rate seen for over 45 years.

BOE officials, notably Chief Economist Huw Pill, have expressed concern about lingering inflationary forces in the labor market and services sector.

A tight labor market and the large increase in the minimum wage are still forcing companies to pay more to attract staff. Companies especially in the restaurant and pub businesses have been able to pass on higher prices to their customers.

This month’s figures will help shape debate at the BOE on when to lower the benchmark lending rate, which officials left at a 16-year high for almost a year in order to curtail price pressures. Pill and others have signaled they want to see more concrete evidence that price pressures are subsiding before loosening policy.

An interest rate cut next month would provide an early boost to Keir Starmer’s new government and millions of mortgage holders who are about to refinance their deals at elevated levels.

“Headline inflation is at target, but the war on inflation isn’t won yet,” said Tomasz Wieladek, chief European economist at T Rowe Price. “The strong level of services inflation this morning suggests that inflation is not yet coming down in a sustainable fashion. The data today challenge the idea of a cut in August.”

Britain’s Labour government, which took office earlier this month after a landslide election victory, blamed the previous Conservative administration for letting price growth run hot.

“It is welcome that inflation is at target, but we know that for families across Britain prices remain high,” said Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury. “We face the legacy of 14 years of chaos and economic irresponsibility.”

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee signaled in June that more officials are on the verge of backing a reduction, though some of its more hawkish members have voiced their opposition in recent weeks. Pill along with rate-setters Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel all raised concerns over how quickly underlying pressures are cooling after a communications blackout during the election campaign.

The central bank had expected services inflation to have eased to 5.1% by June. In previous months, it blamed volatile and index-linked components for the overshoot.

Tomorrow’s jobs data will provide a further reading of underlying inflationary pressure in the labor market. Economists expect official figures will show regular wage growth slipped below 6% for the first time in 20 months. While that’s still well above the level the BOE would find comfortable, a drop may may boost confidence among rate-setters that the labor market is loosening by enough to bring down domestic price pressures.

