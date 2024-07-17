US Treasury Postpones Buyback Operation Due to Technical Issues

The US Treasury Department in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 31, 2024. Treasury yields surged as data showing strength in US business activity and a tight labor market sparked traders to push back the timing for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts until the end of this year. Photographer Al Drago/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury said it is postponing its regularly scheduled debt buyback operation slated for Wednesday due to technical difficulties.

The department said in e-mailed statement that it would hold the planned buyback on Thursday, July 18. As part of the new debt-buyback program the Treasury began this year, the department was slated to repurchase as much as $2 billion of nominal debt with a maturity of three- to five years at a Wednesday auction.

The technical problem, which has since been addressed, was related to the TreasuryDirect system, a spokesperson said, without providing further details on the issue. TreasuryDirect is the department’s online platform that allows investors to purchase and sell securities directly from the US government online.

(Adds that technical problem with online Treasury platform has been addressed in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.