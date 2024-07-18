Bangladesh Holds Policy Rate After Inflation Starts to Ease

Rickshaws in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Bangladesh's central bank raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to contain inflation thats hovering near the highest level in a decade.

(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank kept the key policy rate unchanged to support economic growth and keep a tight rein on inflation that has just started easing last month.

The overnight repurchase agreement rate was kept at 8.5%, according to a statement by Bangladesh Bank on Thursday. The key rate was raised in January and May as policymakers looked to curb price gains fueled by rising energy and fuel costs.

“Inflation control remains a top priority for Bangladesh Bank,” the central bank said in a statement. Bangladesh Bank “has maintained a contractionary monetary policy for over a year, significantly increasing the policy rate and avoiding new high-powered money issuance for government spending,” it added.

The policy hold suggests Bangladesh’s central bank is looking to see if the inflation pace will continue to ease before acting. The monetary authority said it aims to slow the inflation pace to 6.5% by fiscal 2025.

Consumer price gains have held above 9% since March last year and the latest reading shows inflation eased to 9.72% in June from 9.89% in May.

Any move to further raise the repo rate could adversely affect economic growth, Bangladesh Central Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has previously said. Bangladesh Bank faces pressure from the International Monetary Fund to raise the repo rate further to rein in inflation.

Bangladesh may need to increase the policy rate to a peak of 9% by the middle of the fiscal year to tame inflation to 7% by June, according to an IMF staff estimate.

The central bank kept the crawling peg unchanged at 117 taka per dollar. It introduced the system for the local currency in May to keep the taka stable, paving the way toward a fully flexible exchange-rate regime in the future and slow the erosion of its dollar reserves.

