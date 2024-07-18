D.R. Horton Misses Orders Estimates in Quarter With High Rates

A contractor loads materials onto a truck at a D.R. Horton development.

(Bloomberg) -- Homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc. reported weaker-than-expected quarterly orders as persistently high mortgage rates pressured the entry-level market the company focuses on.

In the three months through June, buyers signed contracts for 23,001 homes, up 1% from a year earlier, according to a statement Thursday. Analysts estimated 24,718 orders, the average in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Key Insights

D.R. Horton is more exposed to economic pressures than most other large US builders because so many of its offerings are aimed at price-conscious customers.

Lower-income buyers are more likely to face problems qualifying for mortgages at a time when borrowing costs are high and delinquencies for other types of consumer credit, such as auto loans, are rising. The quarter was a challenging one for mortgage rates, with 30-year loan costs topping 7% for much of April and May.

Builders of single-family houses in the US slowed construction starts in June as the inventory of unsold new properties grew. And single-family permits, a proxy for future construction, decreased to the slowest annual pace in more than a year, government data released Wednesday showed.

At the end of June, D.R. Horton had 42,600 homes in inventory, of which 26,200 were unsold.

The company projected closings for 90,000 to 90,500 homes for its full fiscal year. Analysts expect 90,414.

Market Reaction

D.R. Horton shares were little changed in early trading. They had climbed 3.6% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with a 14% gain for an S&P index of homebuilders.

Get More

The company will hold a conference call Thursday at 8:30 a.m. New York time.

