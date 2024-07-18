Five Key Takeaways From Republican Convention as Vance Steps Up

Former US President Donald Trump arrives to the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The RNC chairman warned against complacency when his party concludes its official nominating jamboree this week with polls predicting ex-President Donald Trump prevailing over President Joe Biden in the November election.

(Bloomberg) -- Day Three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee has wrapped, with Donald Trump set to tomorrow accept his party’s nomination as candidate in November’s presidential election. Here are five key things to know from Wednesday’s events:

Ohio Senator JD Vance accepted the Republican nomination for vice president with a populist manifesto that was partly memoir and partly a paean to Trump.

In a speech crafted to appeal to blue-collar, swing-state workers, Vance specifically indicted “Wall Street barons” for the crisis of housing affordability.

Republicans from a small-town Ohio mayor to a border-state Texas governor assailed President Joe Biden on issues of foreign policy, energy, the border and the environment.

Speakers also included Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser released from prison just hours earlier after serving time for contempt of Congress, a reminder of the legal issues still shadowing Trump.

Trump’s ebullient convention comes as Biden’s campaign has struggled with big donors holding back contributions, a growing revolt from congressional Democrats — and a bout with Covid that has caused Biden to cancel campaign events.

For more on Republican National Convention - July 17, click here for our TOPLive blog.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.